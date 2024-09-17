4 more confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 18: Shoaib joins list

Mumbai: The wait for Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, is almost over, and fans are buzzing with excitement as the show’s premiere draws near. With new updates and speculations about the contestant lineup, the anticipation has only grown stronger.

On Monday, the first promo of the show was released, teasing this season’s unique theme, which appears to revolve around time travel. The promo hints that Bigg Boss 18 might explore the concepts of the past, present, and future. Watch the promo below.

Bigg Boss 18 Confirmed Contestants

One of the most exciting updates came with the confirmation of popular TV actress Nia Sharma as one of the contestants for this season. Fans have been eagerly waiting for her participation, and now it’s official! But she’s not the only one popular names from telly world entering the Bigg Boss house. Several other big names have also been confirmed now.

1. Shoaib Ibrahim

Known for his roles in various TV dramas, Shoaib Ibrahim has also signed on for Bigg Boss 18. Despite his earlier denials, sources confirmed that the actor has finally joined the lineup.

2. Dheeraj Dhoopar

Another fan favorite, TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who has been approached for previous seasons, is officially confirmed for this year. It’s also being reported that he will be one of the highest-paid contestants, with a fee of Rs 4-5 crore for his appearance.

3. Deb Chandrima Singha Roy

Known for her work in the Kolkata entertainment industry, Deb Chandrima Singha Roy has also been confirmed as a contestant. She starred alongside Nia Sharma in Suhagan Chudail.

4. Chahat Pandey

Television actress Chahat Pandey, who rose to fame with shows like Hamari Bahu Silk and Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya, will also be stepping into the Bigg Boss house. Chahat made her TV debut in 2016 with Pavitra Bandhan and has since become a well-known face in the industry.

Rumored Contestants

While these names have been confirmed, several others are rumored to join the show, including popular figures like Kedar Aashish, Niayti Fatnani, Jannat Zubair, and social media stars like Mr. Faisu and Maxtern.

Bigg Boss 18 is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling seasons yet. Fans are eager to see their favorite stars locked inside the iconic house, and speculations about who will make it to the final lineup continue to flood social media.

Which celebrities are you most excited to see in the Bigg Boss 18 house? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for the official list of Bigg Boss 18 contestants.