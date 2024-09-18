Top 10 perfumes loved by Bollywood stars: SRK to Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Perfume isn’t just something that smells nice – it’s a way to make a lasting impression. Whether you’re changing up your everyday scent or looking for a gift that’s sure to be a hit, choosing a perfume loved by celebrities is always a good idea. Let’s take a look at 10 perfumes that famous stars swear by.

1. Shah Rukh Khan: Dunhill & Diptyque

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan loves a mix of Dunhill and Diptyque perfumes. While he hasn’t shared the exact ones he uses, people think his favorite from Diptyque might be Tam Dao. But he jokingly says that no perfume alone can make you smell like him!

Price: Dunhill Icon Alfred Eau De Parfum: Rs. 8,300

L’Eau Diptyque: Rs. 14,180 (approx.)

2. Ranveer Singh: Atkinsons Oud Save The Queen

Ranveer Singh, known for his bold style, uses Atkinsons Oud Save The Queen. This strong fragrance has deep, rich oud notes, making it as intense and unforgettable as Ranveer himself.

Price: Rs. 22,445 (approx.)

3. Katrina Kaif: Narciso Rodriguez For Her

Katrina Kaif loves Narciso Rodriguez For Her, a soft, floral fragrance with a touch of musk. It’s elegant and timeless, much like Katrina’s style.

Price: Rs. 9,850

4. Karan Johar: Creed Viking

Filmmaker Karan Johar prefers the bold and masculine scent of Creed Viking. It’s a powerful blend of citrus, leather, and amber – perfect for someone as stylish and confident as Karan.

Price: Rs. 37,450

5. Alia Bhatt: Gucci Flora Gorgeous Magnolia

Alia Bhatt’s go-to scent is Gucci Flora Gorgeous Magnolia, a fresh and floral perfume. With notes of dewberry, magnolia, and patchouli, this fragrance is light and feminine, just like Alia.

Price: Rs. 9,900

6. Deepika Padukone: Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne

Deepika Padukone loves the fresh scent of Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne. Its bright orange blossom and cedarwood notes make it perfect for warm weather and a great match for Deepika’s elegant style.

Price: Rs. 11,800

7. Aditi Rao Hydari: Gucci Bloom

Gucci Bloom is Aditi Rao Hydari’s favorite, with its lovely notes of tuberose and jasmine. This perfume smells like a beautiful garden, capturing the essence of summer.

Price: Rs. 8,500

8. Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Byredo Mojave Ghost

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys mixing her perfumes. She uses Byredo Mojave Ghost and Le Labo Rose 31 together. The combination of amber and floral notes creates a unique scent that’s hard to forget.

Price: Rs. 29,000

9. Shahid Kapoor: Creed Boutique Green Irish Tweed

Shahid Kapoor’s pick, Creed Green Irish Tweed, is a strong, masculine fragrance. With hints of peppermint, lavender, and sandalwood, this scent is perfect for leaving a memorable impression.

Price: Rs. 40,000

10. Anushka Sharma: Goutal Tenue De Soiree

Anushka Sharma loves Goutal Tenue De Soiree, a perfume with a rich history from a French brand. It’s a feminine scent with floral and chypre notes that make it feel both classy and nostalgic.

Price: Rs. 10,000