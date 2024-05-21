KKK 14: Sumona is richest; Net worth of all contestants

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based and adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is all set to begin its filming soon. This year, the shooting will happen in the beautiful locations of Romania. All 12 contestants will be flying to the destination tomorrow on May 22.

The list of 12 contestants is already out and fans are interested to know everything about the Khiladis including their lifestyle, personal lives, net worth and much more. In this write-up, let’s have a look at the net worths of all 12 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants. (Below figures are as per various portals).

Net Worth Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants

Sumona Chakravarti — Rs 91 crores

Krishna Shroff — 41 crores

Asim Riaz — Rs 40 crores

Gashmeer Mahajani — Rs 30 to 35 crores

Shalin Bhanot — Rs 13 to 16 crores

Shilpa Shinde — Over Rs 15 crore

Karan Veer Mehra — Rs 11 crores

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia — Rs 8 to 10 crores

Aditi Sharma — Rs 7 crores

Abhishek Kumar — Rs 5 crores approx

Niyati Fatnani — Not mentioned anywhere

Kedar Aashish Mehrotra — Not disclosed anywhere

Sumona Chakravarti Is The Richest Contestant

Sumona Chakravarti is one of the popular actresses in the showbiz world. She started off her journey with the hit daily soap, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, which gave her widespread fame and household recognition. However, it was her perfect comic timing and live-show skills in Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show that pivoted her name as a true-blue entertainer. For the unversed, she essayed the role of comedian, Kapil Sharma’s on-screen wife in both the comedy talk shows.

Sumona is the richest contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 with a massive net worth of Rs 91 crores.

