Mahira Khan’s romantic video with Adnan Sami’s son goes viral

Islamabad: Popular composer and singer Adnan Sami Khan and Zeba Bakhtiar son, Azaan Sami Khan, who is also actor and singer, celebrated his birthday on May 22. Known for his soulful music in many albums, Azaan has made a name for himself in the industry.

On his special day, several industry friends and colleagues sent him warm wishes. His close friend Mahira Khan took to Instagram to share some beautiful memories with Azaan. She posted a sweet behind-the-scenes video from their song “Tu” and a photo where she is hugging Azaan.

In the heartfelt post, Mahira wrote, “My dearest Azaan… May we continue to have what we have and more more more. More magic, more love, and more music.. Inshallah. I love you. And for god’s sake hurry up and get that Grammy nom.. I am waiting. Happy birthdayyy.”

Not many know that Azaan previously worked with Mahira Khan in the film “Superstar,” where he wrote the screenplay and composed the music.

Azaan also received an adorable birthday wish from his father, Adnan Sami. Check it out below.