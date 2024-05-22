IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms, lightning in Telangana for next 5 days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in Telangana for the next five days.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert until May 26.

Hyderabad may also see thunderstorms and lightning today

On May 22, except for Kumaram Bheem, all districts, including Hyderabad, are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning.

Tomorrow, Telangana’s northern districts such as Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, and Khammam are expected to witness rainfall, according to IMD Hyderabad.

On May 24, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, and Khammam are expected to receive rain.

Also Read Rainy season in Hyderabad to begin soon as IMD forecasts timely monsoon

Kamareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Nagarkurnool are expected to see rain on Saturday.

On Sunday, Sangareddy, Medak, Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Hyderabad, Kothagudem, and Khammam are likely to see thunderstorms and lightning.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts rise in temperature

According to the weather department, some districts of Telangana are likely to see temperatures rise as high as 44 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

However, the rise in temperature is not expected to be witnessed in all parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the IMD forecasted that Telangana, including Hyderabad, is likely to receive the monsoon after June 6.