Rakhi Sawant health update: Actress is ‘critical’, says ex-husband

Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant, the vibrant and often controversial figure in the entertainment industry, has been reported to be in critical condition. Her ex-husband has made a public appeal, urging fans and well-wishers to offer prayers for her recovery.

Rakhi Sawant, known for her candid nature and lively persona, has been admitted to the hospital due to a serious heart-related ailment. The news has come as a shock to many, as Rakhi is often seen as an energetic and resilient figure, one who has carved a niche for herself in the industry through her unique brand of entertainment.

The situation was brought to light by her ex-husband, Ritesh, who addressed the media and the public, stating that Rakhi’s condition is indeed critical.

Ritesh said, “Yeh koi joke ka mudda nahi hai. Rakhi ne apni ek aise image bana li hai jisme logo ko lagta hai drama hai. Main bahut blunt hu. Main apko seedha bolunga. Rakhi agar critical mein hain, toh critical mein hain. Bhediya aya wala kahaani uske saath humesha repeat hota hai. Jab bhediya sach mein aata hai toh uske baaton pe koi yakeen nahi karta hai. Yaha pe scene wahi huya hai. Abhi jab toh sach mein critical hai toh adhe logo ko lagta hai ke woh controversy kar rahi hai, adhe logo ko lagta hai natak kar rahi hai. Jo log dil se usne jante hai, uske liye wish karein, pray karein. Jaldi hee woh recover ho jayegi”

Rakhi Sawant has been a prominent figure in the entertainment world, often making headlines for her interactions with the media and her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss. Her approach to life and her career has been marked by a fearless attitude and a willingness to be unabashedly herself, qualities that have garnered her a significant following.

As the news of her hospitalization spreads, it serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of life and the fragility of health. It also underscores the importance of empathy and support, especially for public figures who are often subjected to intense scrutiny and pressure.