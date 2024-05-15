Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan bids goodbye to film industry?

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, celebrated for her stunning performances, has been a part of several hit dramas. With a career spanning over a decade, Ayeza has charmed audiences with her acting prowess and charm.

Currently, Ayeza is making headlines for her role in the popular drama series ‘Jaan-E-Jahan,’ where she stars alongside Hamza Ali Abbasi. The show has garnered immense popularity, captivating viewers in both Pakistan and India. 38 episodes have aired so far and the last episode is just around the corner.

However, amidst the drama’s success, fans are left wondering about Ayeza’s future projects.

Ayeza Khan’s Instagram Story: ‘My Last Project…’

Her Instagram story that she posted in November 2023, hinting at a possible departure from the industry is now resurfacing online again. In the said post, Ayeza referred to ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ as her ‘last project,’ sparking rumors about her retirement from acting.

Ayeza Khan’s journey in the entertainment world began with her debut in ‘Tum Jo Miley’ in 2009. However, it was her portrayal of ‘Farah Ibrahim’ in the 2013 drama ‘Pyarey Afzal, opposite the acclaimed actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, that propelled her to fame.

As speculations regarding Ayeza’s future in the industry go viral, fans eagerly await confirmation about her next move. Whether ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ marks the end of Ayeza Khan’s acting career or simply a pause in her journey remains to be seen. Only time will tell.