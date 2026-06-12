Congress convenes CLP meet ahead of June 18 Council elections

Bengaluru: The Congress has stepped up preparations for the Karnataka Legislative Council biennial elections scheduled for June 18 by calling an important Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on June 16.

The meeting will be held at Wonderla Resort near Bidadi in Ramanagara district and will bring together the party’s top leadership, ministers and legislators. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will preside over the meeting, which is expected to focus on ensuring the victory of Congress candidates in the Council polls.

Senior leaders, including Congress state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President B.K. Hariprasad, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and members of the state cabinet, are likely to attend the gathering. The leadership is expected to discuss election strategy, voting patterns and coordination among party legislators.

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The Congress has reportedly made attendance compulsory for all MLAs and supporting legislators. Party leaders are keen to avoid any voting discrepancies and ensure complete unity during the election process.

Sources said detailed instructions regarding voting procedures and party discipline will be issued during the meeting. The leadership is expected to stress the importance of every vote, given the significance of the Legislative Council elections.

The upcoming election is considered politically important as it comes at a time when the Congress government is consolidating its position in the state. The party is therefore taking no chances and is working to maintain complete cohesion among its lawmakers.

With just days left for polling, the CLP meeting is expected to serve as a platform for finalising electoral strategy and sending out a strong message of unity within the ruling party. The Congress leadership hopes that a coordinated approach will help secure a comfortable victory for its candidates in the June 18 contest.