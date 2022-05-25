Congress criticises Revanth for his Reddy-Velama remarks

Hyderabad: For his comments on Reddy’s and Velamas, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy is now being criticised by other Congress leaders.

In contrast to Revanth Reddy, chairman of the AICC Programmes Implementation Committee, Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, said that the Congress belonged to all castes and that Velamas had also contributed to the party’s progress, on Tuesday.

Velama is a caste that historically held zamindari positions under the kings of Golconda, thus giving them enormous authority over tiny areas of Telangana. There has existed a long standing political animosity between Velamas and Reddy’s.

Maheswar Reddy told reporters here that the Congress was strengthened by GV Sudhakar Rao, M Satyanarayana Rao, Jalagam Vengala Rao, J Chokkarao, and other Velamas. Further, in a statement hinting at Revanth, said that people who joined the party recently may not be aware of the party’s culture.

Meanwhile, MLA and former Minister Danam Nagender claim that some politicians are attempting to impose caste politics in the state. He said that 12 out of the 17 chief ministers in former Andhra Pradesh came from one caste.

“It is shameful for Revanth Reddy to demand that the state be dominated by only one caste,” Nagender remarked, questioning why prominent Congress leaders were not speaking out against the TPCC chief’s views.