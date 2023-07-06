Congress delegation meets CEO over discrepancies in Nampally electoral rolls

Hyderabad: A delegation of Congress leaders met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vishwaraj on Wednesday, presenting substantial evidence of discrepancies and irregularities in the electoral rolls of Nampally assembly constituency.

Led by General Secretary of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and In-charge of Lok Sabha Hyderabad, Mohammad Feroz Khan, the delegation included Vice President of Pradesh Congress, G Niranjan, President of Khairatabad District Congress Committee, Dr Rohan Reddy, Secretary of Pradesh Congress Committee, Mohammad Rashid Khan, and others.

The delegation brought to the attention of CEO Vikas Raj that there are a total of 1,13,310 bogus voters identified in Nampally constituency, implying that approximately one-third of the votes in the assembly constituency are fraudulent.

Representations regarding this matter were previously made to the Electoral Officer and the Election Commission, but no effective measures have been taken to rectify the inclusion of these bogus names. In response to the concerns raised, CEO Vikas Raj assured the Congress leaders that he would thoroughly review the documentary evidence and take necessary steps to delete the bogus names from the electoral rolls.

The Congress leaders alleged that the leadership of the Majlis in Hyderabad, in collusion with certain office-bearers, deliberately included these fake names in the voters’ list to gain an unfair advantage.

They urged the formation of a dedicated team of officials to thoroughly scrutinize the list and issue a revised, transparent voter list for the Nampally assembly constituency. Furthermore, they demanded strict action against the officials involved in this fraudulent inclusion of names.

Feroz Khan provided detailed statistics regarding the discrepancies in the electoral rolls of Nampally, stating that the total number of voters in the constituency is 3,10,953. Shockingly, the names of 2,704 deceased individuals from 1995 onwards and 7,767 deceased individuals from 2015-23, as reported by the GHMC, have not been removed from the voters’ list. Additionally, 45,567 voters have migrated to other areas, yet their names have not been eliminated. There are 34,867 voters with incorrect addresses, and these names are registered in multiple polling stations. Furthermore, 16,468 voters from other assembly constituencies have been identified. In total, the Congress leaders have documented 1,13,310 bogus voters.

Feroz Khan also highlighted instances where names were included in the list with incorrect pictures and addresses, but booth level officers failed to conduct proper investigations. Nampally constituency consists of 277 polling booths, and the responsibility of 130 booth-level officers was to ensure accurate data. However, door-to-door verification was not carried out as required.

Feroz Khan emphasized that the deletion of bogus names is crucial for ensuring free and fair elections. Frustrated with the lack of action from the Election Commission, the Congress leaders announced their intention to approach both the High Court and the Supreme Court to seek appropriate measures to address this issue.