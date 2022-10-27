Congress demands white paper on plight of Kashmiri Pandits

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday demanded a white paper on the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits and alleged that there have been 30 targeted killings in the valley since January.

Addressing a press conference here, the chairman of Congress communication department, Pawan Khera said, “We demand white paper from the government on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits and what the government has done or not done.”

“We owe it to them as they have been forced to be refugees in their own country,” he added.

He said that the government wants to show everything is normal, “but is it a normal thing”.

Khera said that during the Manmohan Singh government near normalcy was reached, but the current situation is pathetic and the government must answer, even if they are not able to conduct elections there.

In the aftermath of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat’s killing by terrorists, about 10 families of local Pandits left their homes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district and shifted to Jammu.

Bhat was killed by terrorists outside his home in Chaudharygund village of Shopian district on October 15.

Reports said in the aftermath of Bhat’s killing about 10 families comprising 35 members left their ancestral homes in Chaudhary Gund village and shifted to Jammu.

These families have left behind everything, including this year’s apple crop.

On October 18, two non-locals, Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, were killed by a lone terrorist who hurled a grenade at the rented accommodation where the two were asleep.