Congress deploys special teams for vote counting oversight in Assam

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has constituted seven specialised teams to oversee the vote counting process for the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state, with counting scheduled for May 4, a party official said on Thursday, April 23.

The move is part of the party’s strategy to strengthen on-ground monitoring and ensure transparency during the crucial counting phase. Senior party leaders said the initiative aims to maintain vigilance across counting centres and strongrooms, while also facilitating coordination between candidates and district-level units.

According to a statement issued by APCC general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, along with APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, the teams will be deployed across districts that went to polls on April 9. Assam recorded a voter turnout of 85.96 per cent, one of the highest in recent years, adding significance to the counting process.

Each team has been assigned specific responsibilities, including inspection of strongrooms where electronic voting machines (EVMs) are stored, coordination with party candidates, and regular interaction with district Congress committees.

In Upper Assam, a team comprising Debabrata Saikia, Raju Sahu, Utpal Gogoi, Rajkumar Nalatira Neog, David Phukan, and Mrityunjay Duarah will oversee the districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat.

For the North Bank region, leaders including Ripun Bora, Ghana Burhagohain, J.P. Das, Shailen Sonowal, Kartik Kurmi, Shankar Kutum, and Meghnath Chetri have been assigned responsibilities. Central Assam and the hill districts — Nagaon, Morigaon, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao — will be monitored by a team led by Bhimananda Bora, Diganta Barman, Satyabrata Kalita, Mira Borthakur Goswami, Swapan Kar, Mrinal Hazarika, Akram Hussain, Nirmal Langthasa, Ratan Engti, Augustine Engti, Ashok Teron, Pallav Chetia, and Charaniki Engti.

Similarly, Lower Assam, Barak Valley, and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) have been assigned dedicated teams comprising senior and regional leaders to ensure seamless coordination.

Party leaders said that members of these teams will visit counting centres ahead of May 4 and remain actively engaged until the entire counting process concludes, underlining the Congress party’s focus on safeguarding electoral procedures and outcomes.