Congress dominates Telangana mayoral polls, BRS fails to open account

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission, on Monday, February 16, announced the list of candidates declared as Mayors and Deputy Mayors for its seven municipal corporations in Telangana.

Five Mayoral posts went ot Congress, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) got one each.

For the Deputy Mayor post, five candidates from Congress were declared as winners, while the BJP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured one post each.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) failed to secure any posts.

List of Mayor winners

Key candidates for mayor and deputy mayor positions in the upcoming municipal election.

List of Deputy Mayor winners

Kothagudem municipal election results showing mayor and deputy mayor candidates.

Polling for 11 Telangana municipalities postponed

The District Collectors postponed the polling of the Chairman and Vice-Chairman posts to 11 Telangana municipalities on Monday.

These municipalities are Yellandu, ⁠Sultanabad, ⁠Ibrahimpatnam, ⁠Kagaznagar, Ketanapally, Khanapur, Zaheerabad, ⁠Inderesham, ⁠Dornakal, ⁠Jangaon and ⁠Thorrur. The elections are likely to be held on Tuesday, February 17, an official from the Election Commission said, even as he did not mention the reason for the delay.

Congress wins two hung municipalities

Through crucial ex officio votes, the ruling Congress won Wardhannapet and Kesamudram, earlier declared hung municipalities in the recently announced poll results.

In Wardhannapet, the Congress had bagged five seats, while six were won by the BRS. Independent candidate, Nethavath Shibharani-Rajender, won the remaining seat but declared support for the ruling party, resulting in a tie.

On Monday, MLA KR Nagaraj cast his ex officio vote in favour of the Congress.

Similarly, in the Kesamudram municipality, the Congress and the BRS won eight seats of the total 16. Mahabubabad MP P Balram Naik cast his ex officio vote in favour of the Grand Old Party.