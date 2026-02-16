Congress dominates Telangana mayoral polls, BRS fails to open account

District Collectors postponed the polling of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts to 11 Telangana municipalities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th February 2026 7:29 pm IST
Hand with election symbols representing Telangana municipal election results and voting process.
Telangana municipal elections

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission, on Monday, February 16, announced the list of candidates declared as Mayors and Deputy Mayors for its seven municipal corporations in Telangana.

Five Mayoral posts went ot Congress, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) got one each.

For the Deputy Mayor post, five candidates from Congress were declared as winners, while the BJP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured one post each.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) failed to secure any posts.

List of Mayor winners

Official image of the mayor and deputy mayor candidates for local elections.
Key candidates for mayor and deputy mayor positions in the upcoming municipal election.

List of Deputy Mayor winners

Mayor and deputy mayor candidates in Kothagudem election 2023.
Kothagudem municipal election results showing mayor and deputy mayor candidates.

Polling for 11 Telangana municipalities postponed

The District Collectors postponed the polling of the Chairman and Vice-Chairman posts to 11 Telangana municipalities on Monday.

These municipalities are Yellandu, ⁠Sultanabad, ⁠Ibrahimpatnam, ⁠Kagaznagar, Ketanapally, Khanapur, Zaheerabad, ⁠Inderesham, ⁠Dornakal, ⁠Jangaon and ⁠Thorrur. The elections are likely to be held on Tuesday, February 17, an official from the Election Commission said, even as he did not mention the reason for the delay.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Congress wins two hung municipalities

Through crucial ex officio votes, the ruling Congress won Wardhannapet and Kesamudram, earlier declared hung municipalities in the recently announced poll results.

In Wardhannapet, the Congress had bagged five seats, while six were won by the BRS. Independent candidate, Nethavath Shibharani-Rajender, won the remaining seat but declared support for the ruling party, resulting in a tie.

On Monday, MLA KR Nagaraj cast his ex officio vote in favour of the Congress.

Similarly, in the Kesamudram municipality, the Congress and the BRS won eight seats of the total 16. Mahabubabad MP P Balram Naik cast his ex officio vote in favour of the Grand Old Party.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th February 2026 7:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button