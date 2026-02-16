BJP wins Narayanpet, BRS sweeps 3, Congress bags 2 hung municipalities

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won two major municipal posts in Telangana on Monday, February 16 – Narayanpet and Karimnagar municipalities – while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) secured three municipalities in Patancheru and Congress used ex officio votes to claim two hung municipalities, even as elections for 11 other civic bodies were postponed to Tuesday, February 17.

BJP candidate Konda Shweta was declared the new Chairperson of the Narayanpet Municipality on Monday, February 16. Shweta was elected by Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna’s ex officio vote.

Earlier, the saffron party bagged the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation with 34 votes. Candidate Kolagani Srinivas was elected as Mayor and Y Sunil Rao as Deputy Mayor. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar was the ex officio voter.

The BRS sustained from voting.

The Narayanpet Municipality has a total of 24 wards, out of which the BJP won 11 seats, Congress bagged seven, while the pink party and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) were limited to just two seats and one seat for the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).

One Independent candidate won, who later joined the BJP.

BRS wins three municipalities

In the Patancheru Assembly constituency, the BRS won three municipalities.

Pavani Kumar Goud was elected as the Chairperson of Gummadidala Municipality, while Sandhya Goverdhan Reddy has been elected as the Vice-Chairperson.

In Jinnaram Municipality, BRS councillor Janardhan was elected as Chairman and Pratap Reddy as Vice-Chairman.

Meanwhile, in Gaddapotharam Municipality, BRS councillor G Sushma won the post of Chairperson and Mahendar Goud the post of Vice-Chairperson.

In Bhainsa Municipality, independent candidate Tumolla Dattatri was elected as Chairman and Independent candidate Bibi Kutija Siddiqui was elected as Vice-Chairman.

Congress wins two hung municipalities

Through crucial ex officio votes, the ruling Congress won Wardhannapet and Kesamudram, earlier declared hung municipalities in the recently announced poll results.

In Wardhannapet, the Congress had bagged five seats, while six were won by the BRS. Independent candidate, Nethavath Shibharani-Rajender, won the remaining seat but declared support for the ruling party, resulting in a tie.

On Monday, MLA KR Nagaraj cast his ex officio vote in favour of the Congress.

Similarly, in the Kesamudram municipality, the Congress and the BRS won eight seats of the total 16. Mahabubabad MP P Balram Naik cast his ex officio vote in favour of the Grand Old Party.

Polling for 11 Telangana municipalities postponed

The District Collectors postponed the polling of the Chairman and Vice-Chairman posts to 11 Telangana municipalities on Monday, February 16.

These municipalities are Yellandu, ⁠Sultanabad, ⁠Ibrahimpatnam, ⁠Kagaznagar, Ketanapally, Khanapur, Zaheerabad, ⁠Inderesham, ⁠Dornakal, ⁠Jangaon and ⁠Thorrur. The elections are likely to be held on Tuesday, February 17, an official from the Election Commission said, even as he did not mention the reason for the delay.