Congress failed to deliver promises after 800 days in power: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Friday, February 20, slammed the Congress government in Telangana for failing to deliver on promises even after 800 days in power, despite pledging to fulfil them in 100 days.

Addressing a gathering in Siddipet, after the inauguration of a BRS office, Rao recalled that the Congress government promised to allot funds under the Backwards Classes subplan in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“The Congress had also promised to implement the BC declaration. However, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had failed to take even a single step forward in this direction so far,” the Siddipet MLA said.

The former Telangana irrigation minister urged the government to include the unfulfilled promises along with the farmers’ declaration in Warangal in the 2026-27 Telangana budget, which will be announced soon.

Rao criticised the government for not implementing the Rajiv Yuva Vikas scheme after inviting applications for it.

He alleged that the Telangana government failed to implement the Rajiv Atmiya Bharosa scheme for farmers in rural areas.