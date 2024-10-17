Congress gears up for GHMC elections, TPCC stresses unity, discipline

Hyderabad: As the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections draw near, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud has highlighted the vital importance of these elections for the party’s future.

Speaking at a meeting organized by the Hyderabad District Congress on Wednesday, Goud urged party leaders and members to unite and work towards a successful outcome in the upcoming elections.

Goud underscored the need for discipline within the party, warning that strict action would be taken against anyone failing to follow party lines. “No one, regardless of their position, will be spared if they violate party discipline,” he asserted, reinforcing the need for a coordinated effort to ensure Congress’s success in the GHMC polls.

He highlighted the Congress government’s achievements over the past 10 months, pointing to the launch of large-scale public welfare programs and development projects. Goud contrasted these accomplishments with the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, which he blamed for leaving Telangana with Rs 7 lakh crore in debt over the last decade. “The Congress has worked diligently to fulfill its promises and provide good governance,” he noted.

The TPCC president urged leaders to study the impact of Congress’s welfare initiatives on the public and build on the positive response they have received. “There is already goodwill among the people, and we need to strengthen that connection as we head into the elections,” Goud stressed.

In addition, he accused the BRS and BJP of working together to tarnish the Congress’s image, particularly through social media. He called on party members to counter this narrative and focus on ensuring a strong performance in the GHMC elections, which he described as critical for the party’s future trajectory.