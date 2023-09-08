Congress got Subhash Chandra Bose killed, says Karnataka BJP MLA

“The death of Subhash Chandra Bose is still a question mark. The Congress leaders have concealed whether it was a murder or a flight accident. Many people maintain that Nehru (first PM late Jawahar Lal Nehru) had got Bose killed,” Yatnal said.

Raichur: Karnataka BJP MLA from Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Friday said that the Congress is the “murderer” of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose.

Answering a question, on Congress leaders alleging that BJP is supporting Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi, Yatnal said that the Congress got the freedom fighters of the country “murdered”.

He said that those who talk about Sanatana Dharma are affected by HIV AIDS and leprosy.

“One of them asked when Sanatan Dharma took birth. The minister who asks such a question does not know about his own birth. How can they question our Sanatana Dharma,” Yatnal said without taking the name of Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

“If they have courage, let them question Islam or Christianity. All those who are talking today are born in Sanatana Dharma. Mughals, Aurangazeb and many others have invaded India. They can’t Islamise the country,” he said.

He said that neither there are founders of Sanatana Dharma nor there is an end to it. “Sanatana Dharma is eternal. It is the culture of our country. The Ramayana had taken place 5,000 years ago. Mahabharata took place 3,500 years ago. Sanathana Dharma existed even before them. It is impossible to track the origins of Sanatana Dharma. This is a creation of gods,” Yatnal said.

He said that people claim that there is no equality in India. “Did Ambedkar become the law minister on reservation? He became a minister due to his own capabilities. Valmiki had written Ramayana, then where was the caste system? Vedavyasa wrote Mahabharata. To save our constitution, Sanatana Dharma is required. If India turns into an Islamic country, it will turn into a jihadi society,” Yatnal said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
