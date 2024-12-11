Congress government to honour Telangana poets for their contributions

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana has announced plans to recognize and honor poets who made significant sacrifices for the state’s formation. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy shared the government’s initiatives to support these poets at the Secretariat.

Prominent poets such as Guda Anjaiah, Gaddar, Bandi Yadagiri, Andesri, Goreti Venkanna, Suddala Ashok Teja, Jayaraju, Pasham Yadagiri, and Ekka Yadagiri Rao have been acknowledged for their invaluable contributions.

The Chief Minister announced that the government will provide each recognized poet with a 300-square-yard house plot, a cash reward of Rs.1 crore, and a letter of felicitation.

“These poets represent the soul of Telangana and have been instrumental in our struggle. Their sacrifices deserve lasting recognition,” said CM Revanth Reddy.