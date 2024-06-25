Congress government’s goal to create drug-free Telangana: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu called upon young men and women of the state to avoid falling prey to anti-social elements such as drug addiction.

“Congress government’s goal is to create a drug-free Telangana society. The state police system is strong, intelligent and capable of apprehending the accused in drug trafficking,” he said at the International Day for Prevention of Illegal Use and Transport of Narcotics organised under the aegis of Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau at Necklace Road here on Tuesday.

“Drugs are like poison destroying the peace and happiness in the family life. Illegal drug transport is a conspiracy hatched by anti national elements to weaken our human resources,” Bhatti said.

Bhatti said that the youth of Telangana should give priority to education. “The government is utilising every rupee of tax revenue and making a higher allocation to education for the bright future of youth,” he said.