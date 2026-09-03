Congress high command directs minister Konda Surekha to resign

Hyderabad: The Congress high command has reportedly asked Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha to resign from her post amid a disciplinary row over her daughter’s remarks against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deccan Chronicle reported.

Plans have been chalked out to dismiss her if she fails to resign.

This comes after the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) disciplinary committee submitted its report to TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud on August 25 and recommended strict action to avoid creating a negative impression on the party.

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Konda Surekha controversy

The controversy with Konda Surekha started on August 19, when her daughter, Konda Sushmita Patel, made remarks against CM Revanth at an event in Geesugonda.

Sushmita announced she would contest the upcoming elections from Parakala and would even run as an independent if the party high command denied her a ticket.

The disciplinary committee then issued a notice to Surekha directing her to submit a reply within three days. In her reply, Surekha said it is not proper to seek her explanation for the personal comments made by her daughter. She said holding her responsible for her daughter’s comments was against the principles of natural justice.

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A large number of Congress MLAs took exception to the remarks and said Surekha cannot distance herself from the comments of her daughter.

“Konda Surekha, in her reply to the disciplinary committee, mentioned that she is not connected (in her daughter’s remarks). If you are not concerned, why did you not condemn the remarks? We are asking whether you have a responsibility to condemn such comments or not when you are collectively working with the CM,” Congress MLA Vemula Veeresam had said.

Surekha met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on September 2 to give her side of the story.



