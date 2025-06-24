Congress holds first Delimitation Committee meet, focuses on South Telangana

Hyderabad: The first meeting of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Delimitation Committee was held on Monday at Gandhi Bhavan, chaired by CWC member and committee head Vamsi Chand Reddy.

The meeting saw active participation from AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other committee members.

The primary agenda was to shape the Congress party’s position on the upcoming delimitation process. The discussions focused on ensuring fair and just representation for South Telangana during the exercise.

Party leaders highlighted the importance of strategic planning to maintain a balanced distribution of political and administrative representation across all regions of the state.

According to a party statement, the Congress aims to safeguard the interests of every region, particularly South Telangana, and avoid any form of injustice in the process.