‘Congress lacks maturity’: Basavaraj Bommai’s response to ‘betrayal’ barb

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday slammed the Congress for saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has betrayed the people of the state on the issue of increasing the quota of reservations.

“The matter is in the Supreme Court and the statement made by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala is an attempt to prejudice the court and thereby obstruct justice.

“The Constitution never contemplated reservation based on the basis of religion. The architect of the Constitution of India, B.R. Ambedkar, made this speech at the time of introduction of the 1st amendment,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came after Karnataka unit Congress president D.K. Shivakumar and party’s Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala in a press conference made charges against the BJP.

“Your statement as to why an undertaking was given before the court is hilarious and obviously shows your lack of maturity in understanding judicial proceedings,” Bommai said, responding to the Congress’ claims.

He said “the Congress is always busy practicing appeasement politics and has never understood to provide social justice”.

“In fact, the government is ably justifying its stand by engaging senior advocates. We are hopeful of securing justice from the Supreme Court,” he added.

The Congress in Karnataka earlier on Wednesday said that the ruling BJP government in the state had betrayed people on the issue related to the quota of reservations.

Shivakumar and Surjewala said that Lingayats and Vokkaligas would not get any extra quota of reservation as claimed by the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, Shivakumar said “the great betrayal of BJP has come to light yet again”.

“The Bommai government has failed to submit an affidavit defending the increase in the quota of reservations. The BJP has betrayed, insulted Lingayat, Vokkaliga, SC, ST and minority communities,” he said.

“The government has told the court that it will re-implement the reservations of 2002. Lingayats are going to continue in the 3B category and Vokkaligas will continue under the 3A category,” Shivakumar said.