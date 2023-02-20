Congress launches ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress launched the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ Abhiyan in Hyderabad district on Monday, starting from Charminar in the city.

The Yatra is led by Hyderabad District Congress Committee (DCC) President Sameer Waliullah. The campaign started with flag hoisting by former Minister K. Pushpa Leela

A foot march was held up to Purana Pul, where Congress leaders interacted with the common people about the goals of ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ Abhiyan.

“The campaign’s purpose is to carry the message given by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through his Bharat Jodo Yatra to each household that every citizen must unite and live peacefully,” said a press note on Monday.

Sameer Waliullah also said that the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ Abhiyan would be carried out in all municipal divisions of the Hyderabad district from today onwards. He said that cricket tournaments and other events were also planned as part of the two-month-long campaign.

“Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is touring the entire country. But he could not find a little time in the last eight years to visit the Old City to interact with the people. The unemployment rate is too high. There are no job opportunities locally and no big company wants to hire Old City people. Banks gladly accept fixed deposits from the Old City people. But reject their applications for loans or credit cards,” said Sameer Waliullah speaking on the occasion.

He added, “The Congress party will be working hard to change this perception and bring equal opportunities for the people living in original Hyderabad, the Old City.”

Speaking on the occasion, Pushpa Leela accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Center and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of the state of ignoring crucial public matters, particularly the safety of women.



He ridiculed Modi’s “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” slogan, alleging that no significant measures had been taken to guarantee women’s safety.

She said that there is an alarming increase in crimes against women, such as molestation, gang rapes, and murders.

She stated that the “Haath Se Haath Jodo” campaign would raise awareness and unite people in addressing their concerns, including women’s safety.

DCC president said that ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ Abhiyan was the need of the hour. He alleged that the BJP, BRS, and MIM have vitiated the atmosphere in the historic city, which was earlier known for love and ‘Ganga Jamuni’ tehzeeb.

He also alleged that BJP, BRS, and MIM have been trying to inject hatred into the hearts of peace-loving Hyderabad.