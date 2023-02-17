Farming, driving auto: Telangana Congress chief’s yatra reaches day 11

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy was seen plowing a field and driving an auto as his ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ foot march continued on to the eleventh day reaching Station Ghanpur constituency.

The Congress president also interacted with people in the constituency and spoke about the delay in government job notifications.

He promised that if Congress wins the elections, they will not delay the job posting notifications.

It’s tough to understand the hard work put in by farmers on fields for us to enjoy food at the comfort of our homes..

My salutes to all the #Farmers#Day11YatraForChange #YatraForChange #StationGhanpur#HaathSeHaathJodo #FarmersLivesMatter — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) February 17, 2023

“Notifications for government job postings were given after 9 years. In these 9 years, many qualified candidates have crossed the age requirement cut-off. This is the reason some people are now jobless. They apply for SI and constable posts and write the exams but the results keep getting delayed. They wait and wait for a long time hoping to get a government job,” said Revanth Reddy speaking to an M.A, B.ed graduate in the constituency.

“If Congress wins in these assembly elections, we will give notifications for job postings every year,” he added.

Revanth’s foot-march was started in Mulugu District on February 6th aiming to highlight the failures of the BJP-led centre and the BRS-led state government.

He recently also announced that if the Congress wins the assembly elections due later this year, the party’s government would take up the construction of 100 Rama temples in various assembly constituencies.

He stated that each temple’s construction will be Rs 10 crore.