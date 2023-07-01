Congress launches new poster for poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress on Saturday launched a new poster for the election campaign with a slogan – ‘Khushali Lane Wali- Congress Hai Aane Wali’.

The poster carrying five guarantees (poll promises) of the party was launched in the presence of the party’s state unit head Kamal Nath.

After it was launched, the party workers swung into action and put up the posters across Madhya Pradesh, including the state capital Bhopal. State Congress media in-charge K.K. Mishra and Piyush Bable (Kamal Nath’s media advisor) finalised the poster’s content and its theme.

The Congress media cell launched its first poster on January 1, projecting Kamal Nath as the ‘future chief minister’ of Madhya Pradesh, following which, a section of senior party leaders raised their apprehension. However, later senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh doused the controversy by saying that Kamal Nath will be the party’s chief ministerial face.

Interestingly, the Congress launched its new poster at a time when a war of ‘objectionable posters’ between Kamal Nath and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had been making headlines for the last two weeks.

A poster war between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath has escalated political controversy ahead of the assembly polls. Objectionable posters of Chouhan and Kamal Nath were put up with QR codes in Bhopal last week, that have reached across the state.

The controversy has prompted digital payment company PhonePe to object to the use of its official logo for political campaigns. PhonePe has warned the Congress of action, on which, the grand old party had sought some clarification from the company. However, since then the poster war between the Congress and BJP in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh stopped, as of now.