Congress launches poster of Young India ke Bol’ programme

Kolkata: The Congress on Tuesday launched the poster of the Young India ke Bol’ programme, through which the youth wing of the grand old party will select its spokespersons for the district, state and national levels.

Young India Ke Bol’ West Bengal in-charge Shams Shahnawaz said the programme will provide a political platform to the youths of the country, and they would be able to present their ideas in a democratic manner.

“At a time when the BJP is trying to gag dissent, Youth Congress will give microphones to lakhs of youths. The programme will make our leader Rahul Gandhi’s dream of maximising people’s participation in democracy a reality,” Shahnawaz said in a release.

Online applications for the programme will begin on April 23 and the finale will be held in Delhi in June.