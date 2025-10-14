Congress leader Feroz Khan ‘driven away’ by locals in Mangalhat

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) General Secretary Mohammed Feroz Khan was ‘driven away’ by locals in the Mangalhat area for allegedly objecting to development works on Tuesday, October 14.

Speaking to Saisat.com, Habeebnagar police informed GHMC workers had come to lay down a pipe to tackle the issue of waterlogging in the area; however, residents of Sitaram Bagh objected to the water being diverted to their area.

They reportedly approached Feroz Khan over the issue, who visited the area to stop the works but was ‘driven away’ by locals and a few All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) workers, stated the police.