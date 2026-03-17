Congress leader Jeevan Reddy to take decision on political future soon

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former minister T Jeevan Reddy has made it clear that he will take a decision on whether to continue with the Grand Old Party or tender his resignation after the Ugadi festival on March 19. He said that he will make his next move after taking his party cadres into confidence.

For the past few months rift has been brewing between him and Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar, with the former becoming disgruntled with the party he has been serving for the past four decades.

Speaking with media persons in Jagtial on Tuesday, March 17, he said that the only way to resolve the issue between him and the Congress was to disassociate with all 10 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs who shifted their loyalties to the Congress after winning the 2023 Assembly elections.

“They should be allowed to confine themselves to work with the chief minister, only when it comes to the development of their constituencies,” he demanded.

Also Read Jagtial: Senior Cong leader Jeevan Reddy slams party over chairperson post

“Revanth Reddy was made the chief minister because he led the party to power, and he deserved it. Bhatti Vikramarka was made the deputy chief minister because he waged a struggle as the CLP floor leader, and he deserved it. But I was the lone Congress MLC during the BRS rule. I didn’t change my loyalties. I fought against the BRS alone in the legislative council. Don’t I deserve to be made a minister?” he asked.

He said he was feeling humiliated within the party ever since injustice was being meted out towards the original Congress workers in his constituency. Most recently, he openly expressed his anguish over the way BRS MLA Sanjay Kumar has been interfering in the Congress affairs in Jagtial, whether it was in choosing the candidates for the Jagtial municipal elections, or in the election of vice-chairman and chairman posts in that municipality.

Jeevan Reddy said he was especially disappointed after Sanjay Kumar made a statement during a chit-chat with the media that the latter was willing to work with him.

“Who is he to say that he will work with me? Does he belong to Congress? Does he even know which party he belongs to? Why is he interfering in the party’s internal affairs?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, the issue did ruffle some feathers in Congress. IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, while interacting with the media at the Assembly on Tuesday, said that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud should take the responsibility of resolving the issue concerning Jeevan Reddy.

Sridhar Babu said that Jeevna Reddy is the senior-most Congress leader who had also worked with his father. He hoped Goud and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan would immediately intervene and ensure that Jeevan Reddy stays with the party.

AICC appoints coordination committee

It is pertinent to mention that AICC constituted a coordination committee on Monday for the efficient functioning and better coordination between the party and the state government.

The committee is led by Chief Minister A, Revanth Reddy and includes Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Health Minister Damodar Raj Narasimha, Congress Working Committee Special Invitee Ch Vamsi Chand Reddy and AICC in-charge of Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan.