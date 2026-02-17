Jagtial: Senior Cong leader Jeevan Reddy slams party over chairperson post

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former minister T Jeevan Reddy on Monday, February 16, made strong remarks against the party leadership, alleging that loyal party workers had been ignored in favour of a “political migrant”, in the context of Jagtial municipal corporation chairpersonship.

Addressing a press conference in Jagtial, Jeevan Reddy said he had remained committed to the Congress from the beginning and had even taken his supporters — including those elected as Congress candidates and Independents — to Praja Bhavan to demonstrate their strength and loyalty.

He said he had urged the leadership to appoint someone who had worked for the party consistently, but the post was instead given to a councillor belonging to MLA M Sanjay Kumar’s camp.

He alleged that individuals close to Sanjay Kumar were not only given Congress tickets during the municipal elections but were also elevated to key positions, sidelining long-time party loyalists. Expressing anguish, he said the developments had caused him mental distress and humiliation.

Questioning how long he was expected to endure such treatment, Jeevan Reddy said he was now reconsidering his continuation in Congress. “I do not know what my future in the party is. How long should I continue to face humiliation?” he asked, triggering fresh political debate in Jagtial.

Long-standing rivalry between two leaders

The political rivalry between Jeevan Reddy and Sanjay Kumar has been playing out publicly for some time, with both leaders and their supporters exchanging criticism. The tensions intensified during the municipal elections, particularly over ticket allocation.

Sanjay Kumar, who was elected as an MLA from the BRS and later joined the Congress, allegedly secured tickets for candidates from his camp, prompting resentment among Jeevan Reddy’s supporters.

In response, several of Jeevan Reddy’s followers contested as Independents and managed to win a significant number of seats, strengthening his faction’s presence in the municipal council.

Despite efforts by the Congress high command to mediate and resolve the differences between the two camps, the decision to appoint a chairperson from the MLA’s faction has further deepened the divide.

Sharp remarks against MLA and party leadership

Jeevan Reddy questioned whether the Congress leadership had effectively handed over control of the party in Jagtial to Sanjay Kumar. “Has power of attorney been given to Sanjay Kumar? Has the Congress been handed over to a BRS MLA in Jagtial?” he asked.

He also pointed out that the Assembly Speaker had stated that Sanjay Kumar continued to be a BRS MLA, while accusing him of simultaneously exercising influence within the Congress.

He urged the party high command to respect the sentiments of loyal Congress workers and recognise those who had carried the party flag for years. Jeevan Reddy also expressed concern about similar situations arising in other constituencies where leaders from the BRS had joined the Congress.

Stating that the municipal elections were not the end of the political battle, Jeevan Reddy alleged that he would continue to face harassment as long as Sanjay Kumar remained active in Jagtial politics.