Congress leader Kamal Nath says buzz of his switch over created by media

Kamal Nath was talking to reporters after reaching Chhindwara, his home turf in the state.

If there's any such thing, will inform you first: Kamal Nath to media
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath

Chhindwara: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday said the speculation of his switch over to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was created by the media as he never made such a statement.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Nath was talking to reporters after reaching Chhindwara, his home turf in the state.

There has been intense speculation over the future moves by 77-year-old Congress veteran Nath, despite repeated assurances from his associates and senior party leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Jitendra Singh that there are no plans for him to cross over to the BJP.

Asked about it, Nath said, “You (media) are making such speculations and nobody else is saying so. Have you ever heard from me? You run the news and ask me…You should refute this news.”

Notably, Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya recently said the BJP does not need Kamal Nath and its doors are closed for him.

Meanwhile, when asked about farmers being affected by hailstorms and unseasonal rains recently in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Nath, who represents Chhindwara assembly seat, said he will talk to the chief minister about the disbursement of compensation to the farmers.

The BJP-led state government in MP is being run by taking loans, the nine-time MP from Chhindwara claimed without elaborating.

