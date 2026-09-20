Congress leaders visit BRS-linked farmhouses , question income

Hyderabad: Continuing their attack stating that the BRS leadership “looted” lands when the party was in power, Congress MPs and MLAs on Sunday, September 20, visited a farmhouse near here which is allegedly linked to BRS MLA T Harish Rao and sought to know how it was acquired.

The Congress leaders had visited the farmhouses and other properties allegedly linked to the family members of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K T Rama Rao during the last two days.

Speaking to reporters at the farmhouse at Aziznagar, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that the family of Chandrasekhar Rao acquired more assets in 10 years than even the Nizam of Hyderabad.

“Was this farmhouse at Aziznagar part of Harish Rao’s 2004 election affidavit? How did Harish Rao, who used to wear rubber slippers during Telangana statehood agitation acquired these properties which he did not have in 2004,” Kiran Kumar Reddy asked.

Harish Rao, a nephew of KCR, need to inform Telangana people as to how he acquired such a valuable farmhouse when his source of income is the salary he gets as an MLA or a minister even if he has included it in his election affidavits, he said.

He alleged that KCR, his son Rama Rao and other family members have hundreds of acres of benami properties.

Kiran Kumar Reddy said the objective of their visits over the last three days was to let people know how the BRS leaders acquired valuable properties and not to trespass into the farmhouses or other private properties.

Meanwhile, Harish Rao said in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district that the details of his lands and properties were mentioned in his election affidavits and Income Tax returns.

Denying ownership of any farmhouses, Harish Rao alleged that the houses of several Congress leaders are in the Full Tank Level (FTL) of waterbodies which is a violation of rules.

The Congress leaders should focus on fulfilling their election promises instead of trying to divert people’s attention, he said.

The Congress leaders on Saturday visited a farmhouse at Janwada here which allegedly belonged to BRS Working President K T Rama Rao.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on September 16 accused the BRS leadership of “looting” lands worth Rs one lakh crore and ordered an inquiry into alleged irregularities involving the farmhouse of party supremo and former CM Chandrasekhar Rao.

Revanth Reddy, who spoke in the Assembly, had alleged that lands and properties belonging to a company of erstwhile Satyam Computers founder Ramalinga Raju which were seized by the Income Tax Department (under attachment), were transferred to Rama Rao.

The Congress and BRS have been engaged in a verbal duel since then.

There was no reaction from Ramalinga Raju to the allegations made by the CM.