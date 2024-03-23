Congress leadership change surfaces again in Karnataka ahead of LS polls

Published: 23rd March 2024
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with his deputy D K Shivakumar.

Bengaluru: The debate of leadership change has surfaced once again in Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Former minister and Congress MLA S.R. Srinivas has said that the Congress should get more seats in the Lok Sabha election.

“We have to ensure the Congress gets more seats so that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continues to serve us as the Chief Minister,” MLA Srinivas said during an election campaign rally in Tumakuru.

Reacting to the development, LoP R. Ashoka said the Congress there is infighting in Congress. “There is a gang within the Congress party, which is conspiring to bring down the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” he said.

He said that Gubbi Congress MLA Srinivas has told the truth.

Sources said that following the quashing of the ED case in the disproportionate assets case against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, he is all set to stake claim the Chief Minister’s chair for 2.5 years.

