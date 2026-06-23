Congress, Left, organise protest rally against SIR in Telangana

Hyderabad: Congress, Left parties and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) on Tuesday, June 23, took out a rally protesting what they described as “undemocratic and vote-theft” activities allegedly being carried out through the SIR of electoral rolls by the BJP and Election Commission.

They stated that efforts to remove the poor, the weaker sections, tribals, Dalits and people from the lower castes from the voter lists are tantamount to an attack on the democratic system.

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Holding placards, the protesters marched all the way from the BR Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund to BRK Bhavan. They also announced plans to submit a representation to the Election Commission to prevent the unconstitutional removal of voters from the rolls.

Congress, Left parties and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) on Tuesday, June 23, took out a rally protesting what they described as "undemocratic and vote-theft" activities allegedly being carried out through the SIR of electoral rolls by the BJP and Election Commission.



They stated… pic.twitter.com/CEhHsPoEI3 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 23, 2026

House-to-house enumeration process under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls would be taken up in Telangana from June 25 to July 24.

Election Commission officials said the primary objective of SIR is purification of electoral rolls and to see to it that all the eligible citizens are included in electoral rolls.

(With inputs from PTI.)