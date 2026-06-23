Saudi Telugu assn urges NRI voting rights protection during SIR

Hyderabad: President of the Saudi Arabia Telugu Association (SATA) Srinivas Macha on Tuesday, June 23, urged the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to protect the voting rights of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in view of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

Srinivas has asked the governments to conduct large-scale awareness campaigns and strengthen online voter registration and related services to make the process more accessible for citizens residing overseas.

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He said that overseas Telugu communities play a vital role in the development and progress of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; therefore, the governments must address their concerns and safeguard their democratic rights, including their right to vote.

The enumeration process is currently underway in Andhra Pradesh and will continue till July 14. In Telangana, enumeration will start on June 25 and till July 24.