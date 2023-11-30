Congress making deepfake videos of KCR, KTR: BRS to EC

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday, November 29, filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against the Congress alleging that the party was using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to create deepfake audio visuals of BRS party chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, IT minister K T Rama Rao, finance minister T Harish Rao, MLC K Kavitha and the party’s other candidates in the state Assembly polls.

BRS general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar in his complaint alleged that the party has reliable information that the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) was “involved in the creation and dissemination of fake audio and video content through the use of deepfake technology and artificial intelligence.”

Kumar sought the EC’s immediate intervention into the matter in order to “prevent any further harm to the fair conduct of the election.”

“We are concerned that if left unaddressed, these actions could adversely impact the democratic process and unfairly influence the voting on taking place on November 30, 2023…,” he wrote.

Also Read Congress complains to EC on Kavitha’s appeal to vote for BRS at polling station

This comes after the Telangana Congress, on the day of polling, put out a fabricated video on its official handle in which KTR is heard saying: “Defeating KCR is my life ambition and that is why I am quitting. Vote for Congress.”

Both the Congress and the BRS have filed several complaints against each other building up to the day of voting on November 30, Thursday.

The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.