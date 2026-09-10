Congress making fake posts to stir up Dalit purification row: BRS

Hyderabad: After Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers performed “purification rituals” near former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s residence in Siddipet after Dalits protested there, BRS leaders hit back, accusing the Congress of creating “fake posts” to target them.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, September 10, BRS deputy floor leader Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy “spoke blatant lies in the Assembly based on fake posts posted from fake accounts belonging to the Congress party”.

Harish Rao said the BRS would file police complaints seeking an investigation into the alleged fake accounts.

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He also said the party would issue breach of privilege notices against the chief minister, alleging that he “misled the Legislative Assembly and the people of the state”.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, September 9, brought a screenshot of an X post by a purported BRS supporter ‘Sandhya Rao’ which stated “Today, following the orders of KCR, wherever Dalits stepped around the farmhouse, it was purified with turmeric water,” referring to the protest called by Congress’ SC cell at KCR’s residence in Erravalli on September 8.

#WATCH | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy alleged that a purification programme was allegedly carried out by BRS supporters near the farmhouse of party president K Chandrasekhar Rao, where Congress workers and Dalit activists held a protest on September 8 over the ‘abusive’ remarks… pic.twitter.com/RsTjTJjUtS — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2026

“… purification of land where Dalits walked shows the filth, conspiracies and how they are encouraging differences (in society). What needs to be purified is not where the Dalit brothers walked. The arrogant thoughts of untouchability in the hearts of KCR and his family should be purified,” he said.

He said that the government would not be “inactive” towards the alleged untouchability, discrimination and purification and ordered a probe into the “conspiracy at the farmhouse” with Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar as the supervising officer.

Also Read Congress alleges BRS ‘purified’ roads after Dalit protest

BRS reacts

In a post on X, BRS alleged that Congress was creating fake accounts in the name of BRS with its own party workers, making them post fabricated content and then “parading that bogus propaganda in the sacred legislative Assembly”.

“To cover up his own inept governance, he has resorted to such vile conspiracies. He lacks the moral right to continue in office, having dragged the assembly into his deceit to hide his incompetence in debating public issues,” the post stated.

The post also shared screenshots of previous posts by the ‘Sandhya Rao BRS’ X handle, which were allegedly made in support of the Congress.

Screenshot shared by BRS X handle

In a post by NCBNFanHere, stating, “I strongly wish for Revanth Reddy’s defeat in the next Assembly elections”, Sandhya Rao BRS replied, “Why a fight between us, bro? In TG (Telangana), no one can beat or replace Revanth brother.”

In the second tweet by NCBNFanHere, stating, “Without Thammullu (TDP supporters), Congress social media is failed and finished.” Sandhya Rao BRS replied, “Things will change in a few days; watch Congress social media become the strongest in both Telugu states.”

BRS spokesperson claimed that Sandhya Rao BRS was a fake account of the Congress IT cell and has been deactivated.

The developments come after two BRS MLCs, Madhusudhan Tata and N Naveen Kumar Reddy, were suspended for the remainder of the Legislative Council session for alleged derogatory remarks made by them against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, who is a Dalit leader.