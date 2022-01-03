Congress Mallikarjun Kharge condemns Bulli Bai abuse, blames BJP

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday condemned the harassment of Muslim women on an online application that allegedly put up their doctored pictures for auction, and claimed that this is the result of repeated “dehumanisation” of minorities by the BJP.

He hoped that strongest action would be taken against those found guilty.

“Strongly condemn this disgusting harassment of Muslim women. This is the result of repeated dehumanisation of minorities by the BJP leadership,” Kharge said on Twitter.

“Why were previous instances of similar harassment ignored? I hope this time, the strongest action against the guilty will be taken,” he added.

As outrage mounted over a dodgy app that posted pictures of Muslim women, including many prominent personalities, “for auction”, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said on Sunday that the government was working with police in Delhi and Mumbai in the matter.

The National Commission for Women (NCP) has also written to the Delhi Police to expedite its action in the case against the ‘Bulli Bai’ app, floated for trolling and harassing the victims, to ensure that such crimes do not recur.

Several politicians condemned the harassment of Muslim women and demanded strong action in the matter.