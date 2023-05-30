Congress meeting at Kharge’s residence

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 30th May 2023 8:19 am IST
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa after a meeting at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, May 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

