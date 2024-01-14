Congress’ Meira Kumar gets invitation to attend Ram temple consecration

An invitation to attend the consecration ceremony has also been extended to former deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha Kariya Munda, it added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th January 2024 11:49 am IST
Caste atrocities 'soul-crippling', need zero tolerance for prejudice: Meira Kumar
Senior Congress Leader Meira Kumar

New Delhi: Vishva Hindu Parishad on Sunday said that senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar has been formally invited to attend the consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

An invitation to attend the consecration ceremony has also been extended to former deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha Kariya Munda, it added.

Also Read
Manipur: Congress Nyay yatra gets permission with restrictions

“RSS Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh Ramlal has given an invitation to Smt. Meira Kumar, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha and daughter of Babu Jagjivan Ram ji,” VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in post on X.

MS Education Academy

Former deputy speaker of the (15th) Lok Sabha, Kariya Munda has also been invited to attend the ceremony, he added.

The VHP spokesperson also shared pictures of Kumar and Munda receiving the invitation from a delegation representing Ram temple trust in his post on X.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th January 2024 11:49 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button