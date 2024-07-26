Congress membership drive & elections from August 16: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is the state president of the Congress, on Friday announced that the Karnataka unit of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will take up a membership drive and conduct internal elections in August and September.

Addressing a press conference at the KPCC office, he said the membership drive and internal elections in the Youth Congress will help create new leaders.

Also Read Karnataka HC adjourns POCSO case against ex-CM Yediyurappa for a week

“The nomination process has already started from July 24 and the last date for submitting the nominations is August 2. The nominations will be assessed from August 3 to 8 and the candidatures will be finalised on August 9. The candidates securing the highest votes will be elected as president and the rest of the winners will be allotted other posts,” Shivakumar said.

He explained that the membership drive for the Youth Congress will be taken up from August 16 to September 16, and those interested can register online.

The newly-registered members are eligible to vote in the Youth Congress elections at the taluk, district and state level. Those below 35 years are eligible to become members of the Youth Congress. The details are available on the IYC mobile application, he said.

“We are conducting internal elections for the Youth Congress because we want to develop grassroots leaders. The internal elections will be conducted at the national level as well,” Shivakumar added.

There will be reservations for all segments, including women, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and minorities, Shivakumar said.

Reservations for SC/ST have been given for five districts, Ballari, Mandya, Bagalakote, Belagavi and Bengaluru Central, he noted.

Shivakumar also explained the party’s plans to celebrate the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s taking over of the Congress presidency.

“It is 100 years since Gandhiji took over the Congress presidency. We will form a committee under the leadership of H K Patil with Veerappa Moily as a guide to chalk out the modalities for celebrating the 100 year anniversary,” the Karnataka Congress chief said.