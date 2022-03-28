Congress MLA Bhatti Vikramarka’s Padayatra enters Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader and MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka lead his Padayatra against the ruling state government into Karimnagar’s Raghavapuram village on Monday. He spoke to residents of the village and said that he would work for the benefit of the people whether they vote for him or not.

The MLA from the Madhira seat said that despite being told that no one would vote for him in Raghavapuram, he worked for their welfare and earned their votes. “You asked for water in the area, and I made it happen. This is not something the state government can do for you. We had to solve the problem at the Central Water Commission (CWC), and were able to get you water,” he added.

Bhatti Vikramarka added that he was able to get water for the area with water under the Kodumuru-Vandanam Lift Irrigation project. “We will construct a mini tank bund in Raghavapuram, and soon allocate funds for a gram panchayat building.”

MLA Vikramarka began a 32-day ‘Peoples March’ or Padayatra from Yadavelli village on February 27 in protest against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s policies. The Padayatra aims to cover a distance of 506 km.