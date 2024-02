Hyderabad: Congress Choppadandi MLA Medipally Sathyam donated Rs 1.50 lakh from his first salary to sponsor evening snacks for SSC students preparing for board exams in March 2024.

MLA submitted his cheque to Karimnagar district collector Pamela Satpathy on Monday, February 5.

By providing snacks, MLA hopes to help students focus on studying.

He also shared his struggles as a government school student and praised the Congress for aiding students with special classes for success.