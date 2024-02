Hyderabad: Adluri Laxman Kumar, the Telangana government whip and Dharmapuri MLA sustained injuries when his car flipped over near Ambaripet in Jagtial district’s Endapalli on Sunday, February 18.

According to the police, Laxman Kumar’s car overturned while attempting to avoid colliding with an oncoming lorry.

Telangana Govt Whip and Dharmapuri MLA, Adluri Laxman Kumar was injured in a car accident. His car was overturned, while trying to avoid a lorry, at Ambaripet in the Endapalli mandal of Jagtial dist.



He was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment.

Soon after the accident, MLA and his associates were shifted to Hyderabad Hospital for treatment.

More details awaited.