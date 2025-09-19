Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy denies rift with Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy clarified that he has never spoken against Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy or the Congress government, dismissing “rumours” being spread on social media.

He said some individuals were deliberately promoting “false campaigns to dent his public image.”

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, September 18, at Peddakopparthi in Chityal mandal, Nalgonda district, while travelling from Hyderabad to Guntur, Rajgopal Reddy explained that his suggestions to the Congress government were only aimed at “improving governance, not to oppose it.”

“Because I was not inducted into the cabinet, a few people are spreading lies that I am working against the chief minister, Revanth Reddy and the government. This is absolutely untrue. I only pointed out that some issues in projects like Kaleshwaram needed attention, but I have always stood with the party,” he said.

First to raise questions on Kaleshwaram corruption in Assembly: Reddy

Rajgopal Reddy recalled that he was the first to raise questions about corruption in the Kaleshwaram project in the Assembly. “However, some are now circulating fake videos and fabricated papers portraying him as a supporter of irregularities,” he added.

He rejected speculation that he was resigning or launching a new political party. “I am attending a private function in Guntur. Spreading baseless rumours about my resignation or new party formation is nothing but a conspiracy,” he affirmed.

On RRR alignment

On the Regional Ring Road issue, he noted doubts over changes in alignment benefiting certain parties. He urged the government to provide fair compensation to the displaced families to ensure justice.