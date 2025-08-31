Will not attend Telangana Assembly sessions: Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy declared that he will not attend the Telangana Assembly sessions, stating that he came only because the Assembly session had started.

He emphasised that the people of Kamareddy and Medak are facing severe hardships due to floods, and “it is more important for him to be with the people rather than in the Assembly at this time.”

On Saturday, August 30, the Congress MLA paid tribute at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial in Gun Park along with his supporters. He announced his decision to skip the Assembly sessions “to support flood-affected people on the ground.”

On the cabinet berth

Regarding the ministerial position, he stated that “no post is permanent and that good character and service are what truly matter”, asserting that “he will assist as an individual rather than just as an MLA or minister.”

His absence from the assembly during important sessions has sparked political discussions.