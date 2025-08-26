Prioritise road works in backward districts: Telangana R&B min

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads & Buildings (R&B) minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Monday, August 25, asked authorities to prioritise road works in backwards districts.

He alleged that the backwards districts were neglected during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) tenure, adding that they will be prioritised under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

“The government has decided to prepare final HAM proposals district-wise,” Reddy said at a review meeting in Hyderabad.

The minister said that there will be no additional financial burden, as new land acquisition was not required for HAM roads.

He stressed that roads with heavy traffic will be he directed officials to include stretches above 10 km and design them as connectivity corridors to boost socio-economic activity in rural Telangana.

Also Read Man beaten up by wife due to domestic dispute in Khammam

On HAM programme

The minister explained that the HAM programme would cover single-lane roads upgraded to double lanes, double-lane roads widened to paved shoulders of 10 metres, and some high-traffic stretches converted into four-lane roads.

Reddy said that nearly 4,000 km of roads would be renewed under this initiative. “Alongside creation of new infrastructure, old roads would be strengthened and better maintained,” Reddy said. He went on to say that he would request chief minister A Revanth Reddy to immediately release Rs 100 crore for urgent repairs of roads, which were badly damaged by recent heavy rains.

He directed chief engineer Mohan Nayak to gather details from the field on the status of rain-affected roads.

On new High Court complex, OGH

On infrastructure projects, the minister said the R&B department had set a target to complete the construction of the new High Court complex and Osmania General Hospital, along with other major buildings, within the next two years.

About the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (north part), Venkat Reddy instructed officials to ensure that compensation amounts for land oustees were deposited in their bank accounts at the earliest.