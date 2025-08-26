Man beaten up by wife due to domestic dispute in Khammam

Hyderabad: A shocking incident took place in Penuballi Mandal of Khammam district, where a man was allegedly assaulted by his wife following frequent quarrels at home.

According to police, 51-year-old Gangaram, a resident of Jangala Colony in VM Banjar Panchayat, had been facing disputes with his wife, Lakshmi, for some time due to his alcohol consumption. The couple has been living in the colony for the past 35 years.

According to the husband, two days ago, the situation turned violent when Lakshmi allegedly shouted out pretending to be possessed by a spirit and attacked him while he was asleep.

She allegedly stuffed cloth into his mouth, beat him with her hands and a stick, and later assaulted him with an iron rod. Gangaram sustained multiple injuries, including broken ribs and fractures.

Hearing his cries, relatives rushed to his rescue and shifted him to a local hospital. With his condition serious, he was later referred to Khammam for further treatment.

Based on Gangaram’s complaint, VM Banjar police have registered a case against Lakshmi under relevant sections. An investigation into the incident is underway.