Congress MLA U T Khader is new Speaker of Karnataka Assembly

Khader had served as Deputy Leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly and also as a minister in the past.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2023 4:58 pm IST
Newly elected Speaker of Karnataka Assembly U T Khader along with CM Siddaramaiah (far left) and former CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Former Minister and five-time Congress MLA U T Khader on Wednesday was unanimously elected as the new Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Khader (53) will be the first Muslim leader to serve as Speaker of Karnataka Assembly.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed Khader’s name for the post of Speaker and it was seconded by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Karnataka government all set to overturn hijab ban

As there was no other contender for the post, Protem Speaker R V Deshpande put the proposal made by the Chief Minister to vote, and it was unanimously adopted by the House.

As per convention, the ruling party’s nominee is generally elected unanimously as the Speaker. Khader had served as Deputy Leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly and also as a minister in the past.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2023 4:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button