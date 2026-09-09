Congress MLAs accuse BRS of misbehaving with women police

Hyderabad: Congress women legislators lodged a complaint with the Telangana State Women’s Commission on Tuesday, September 8, accusing six Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders of behaving indecently toward women police personnel deployed on duty at the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

MLAs Nalamada Padmavati Reddy, Ragamayi, Yashaswini Reddy and Parnika Reddy, along with Mahila Congress president Errabelli Swarna and other party members, named BRS leaders T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao (KTR), Naveen Kumar Reddy, Bandari Lakshma Reddy, KP Vivekanand and D Sudheer Reddy in the complaint over their conduct toward women police officers on security duty at Assembly Gate No. 3 during Monday’s confrontation.

The women MLAs alleged that the BRS leaders removed their shirts and approached the women officers half-naked in the name of protest, and that this amounted to intimidation. They further alleged that the legislators used derogatory language against the police officers.

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Speaker insult also flagged

The complaint also raised alleged derogatory remarks against Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, reportedly made by BRS MLC Madhusudhan Tata. The Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress, led by Swarna, separately demanded Madhu’s immediate dismissal over the remarks.

In a related move, Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW), urging it to take suo motu cognisance of the alleged misconduct against women police personnel and summon the concerned BRS leaders for an inquiry. She said the alleged conduct undermined the dignity of women officers on duty and should not be tolerated in the name of political protest.

The row stems from Monday’s chaos outside the Assembly, when police stopped BRS legislators wearing black T-shirts protesting “1,000 days of unfulfilled promises” by the Congress government from entering the premises. The ensuing scuffle triggered allegations from both sides, with BRS leaders accusing police of manhandling their women MLAs, and the Congress countering that BRS leaders had behaved inappropriately toward women police personnel.