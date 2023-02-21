Congress MLAs in Haryana marches to Assembly over old pension scheme

Chandigarh: Congress MLAs in Haryana on Tuesday marched to the Vidhan Sabha under the leadership of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda to support the demand of government employees for restoration of old pension scheme (OPS).

The MLAs also raised issues concerning the public and highlighted the ‘failures’ of the BJP-JJP government in the state.

The party’s state unit chief Chaudhary Udaibhan specially joined the march.

“Unemployment, corruption, crime, inflation and atrocities are at their peak in the state. The government uses lathi-charge on the people raising their demands in a democratic way,” Hooda said.

“This government lathi-charged first the farmers, then the youth, then the employees and then elected representatives of the panchayats. The Congress is committed to raise its voice against such undemocratic actions of the state government, both on the streets and in the House,” he added.

Hooda said today Haryana is facing maximum unemployment in the country.

“About two lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. Amid all scams and paper leaks, even in the isolated recruitments, people from other states are being selected instead of those from Haryana,” he said.

Citing the example of the latest recruitment of technical lecturers, Hooda said out of 157 general category candidates, about 100 from other states were selected.

“While all state governments give priority to the natives in recruitments, the BJP-JJP government in Haryana is sometimes giving preference to people from other states. In such a situation, where would the youth of Haryana go,” Hooda asked.